Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

