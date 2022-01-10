Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 210,380 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

