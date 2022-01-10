Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of ISDX stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period.

