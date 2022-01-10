Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of CSR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.50. 2,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.92, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

