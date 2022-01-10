iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.25. 21,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,379. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

