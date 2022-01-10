iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 1,097.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,836,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,360,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $156.47.

