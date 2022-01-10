iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,806,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,885,000 after buying an additional 3,147,905 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,301,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,396,000 after buying an additional 81,324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after buying an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $58.38 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.