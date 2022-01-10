iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 9,744.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,920. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.