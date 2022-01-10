iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 499,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,490,000 after buying an additional 141,722 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $59.83 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

