iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in December

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 23,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,093,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $15,586,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,769,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,523,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

EMB traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. 83,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,745,628. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

