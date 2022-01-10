iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of EWZ opened at $27.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

