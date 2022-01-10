iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,925 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $23.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

