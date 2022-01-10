iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.23 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.