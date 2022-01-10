iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 151,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,820,341 shares.The stock last traded at $168.19 and had previously closed at $169.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

