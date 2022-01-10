iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after buying an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,952,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 590,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after buying an additional 590,449 shares during the period.

IWD stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

