iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,688,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 98,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $216.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

