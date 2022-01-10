iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after acquiring an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,439,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,863,000 after buying an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.67 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $96.44 and a 12 month high of $127.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

