iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 462.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $521.24 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $375.06 and a 52-week high of $559.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.05.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

