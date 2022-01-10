iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, reaching $274.54. 19,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,952. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

