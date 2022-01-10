iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $465.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.