iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,784,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $8.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.54. 249,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

