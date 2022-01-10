iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $79.93 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

