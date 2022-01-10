ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.50.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.