Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,100 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 639,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IVAN stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

