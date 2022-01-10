J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 59.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

