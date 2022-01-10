J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Thursday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

