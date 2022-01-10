James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of James River Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 73,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.95. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.