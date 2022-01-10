JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $101.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 567,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,435,365. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

