Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

UBS opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

