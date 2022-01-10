Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

