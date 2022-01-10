Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIG opened at $72.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

