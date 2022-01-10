Jennison Associates LLC Has $48.16 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,509 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $48,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

LEN stock opened at $102.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.