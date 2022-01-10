Jennison Associates LLC Has $53.80 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 132,827 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $53,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

