Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 104,201 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.24% of Wintrust Financial worth $56,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 212,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

