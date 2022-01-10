Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 1,826 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $59,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,398 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $169.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.17.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total transaction of $9,327,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,144,671. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

