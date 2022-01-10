Jennison Associates LLC Sells 35,074 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,074 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Nevro worth $44,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,967,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,800,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 31.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,010,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $14,457,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.