Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,507,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $69,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.