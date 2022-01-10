JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 542.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.49, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

