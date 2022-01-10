JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth $3,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 412.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $199.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $204.97.

