JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. raised their target price on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $303.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.31. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

