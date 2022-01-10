JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 539,732 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $78.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

