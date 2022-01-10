JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

