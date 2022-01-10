JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 111 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 765,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,949,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 206,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH opened at $323.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $247.41 and a twelve month high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

