JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 771,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after buying an additional 138,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 31,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Newmont stock opened at $59.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.