John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

