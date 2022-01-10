Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Innovative Portfolios boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.72. 151,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,007. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

