Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,635 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.24. 111,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,678,007. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $456.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

