Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR) shares fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 461,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 741,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the BaillargÃ© Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

