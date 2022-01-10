JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Price Target to $11.00

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $426.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $56.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie A. Baron acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $84,694.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,940,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 743,949 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,188,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

