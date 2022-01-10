JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 403.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,125. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

